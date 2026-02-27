Natuzzi, S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Short Interest Up 158.7% in February

Natuzzi, S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,042 shares, a growth of 158.7% from the January 29th total of 3,495 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,445 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,445 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Natuzzi Trading Up 1.3%

Natuzzi stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94. Natuzzi has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 38.57%. The firm had revenue of $92.29 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Natuzzi in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Natuzzi currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Natuzzi

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natuzzi

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTZ. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natuzzi during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 38,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in Natuzzi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Natuzzi by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after buying an additional 96,890 shares in the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natuzzi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natuzzi S.p.A. is a global design and manufacturing company specializing in high-quality upholstered furniture. The company’s product portfolio includes leather and fabric sofas, armchairs, recliners, sectional systems and complementary home furnishings such as coffee tables, beds and accessories. Natuzzi markets its offerings under two primary brands—Natuzzi Italia, which focuses on contemporary Italian design, and Natuzzi Editions, which provides a broader range of styles at accessible price points.

Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi in Santeramo in Colle, Italy, the company began as a small artisan workshop and has grown into the world’s largest producer of leather upholstered furniture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.