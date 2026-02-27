Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.15 Million in Cigna Group $CI

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 201.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Collier Financial bought a new position in Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 38.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 143 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Group Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $289.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.45. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $239.51 and a 52 week high of $350.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.27.

Cigna Group Increases Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.53 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.64 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $372.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Cigna Group from $270.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.63.

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

