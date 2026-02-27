Zacks Research Upgrades NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Strong-Buy

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. President Capital boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. UBS Group set a $400.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.58.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $184.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 110.96%. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $5,432,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,286,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,196,578.86. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.90, for a total transaction of $14,312,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,494,443 shares in the company, valued at $267,355,852.70. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,610,848 shares of company stock worth $291,619,375 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $184,911,111,000 after buying an additional 11,451,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $109,446,217,000 after buying an additional 3,383,441 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $62,244,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,181,484 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,909,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Massive beat and aggressive guidance: NVDA posted record Q4 revenue (~$68.1B), strong data?center growth and guided to roughly $78B for Q1 — evidence demand for AI compute remains very strong. Company press release

Massive beat and aggressive guidance: NVDA posted record Q4 revenue (~$68.1B), strong data?center growth and guided to roughly $78B for Q1 — evidence demand for AI compute remains very strong. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street stays supportive: multiple firms quickly raised price targets and reiterated buy/outperform calls after the print — a tailwind for medium/longer?term upside. Analyst target updates

Wall Street stays supportive: multiple firms quickly raised price targets and reiterated buy/outperform calls after the print — a tailwind for medium/longer?term upside. Neutral Sentiment: CEO commentary and product roadmap: Jensen Huang doubled down on agentic AI, Vera Rubin and Blackwell product roadmaps that underpin future revenue — positive for long?term positioning but not an immediate sentiment cure. CNBC: CEO comments

CEO commentary and product roadmap: Jensen Huang doubled down on agentic AI, Vera Rubin and Blackwell product roadmaps that underpin future revenue — positive for long?term positioning but not an immediate sentiment cure. Neutral Sentiment: China exposure remains uncertain: NVDA disclosed limited revenue from China despite securing a small license to ship select H200 chips — this keeps upside conditional on geopolitical approvals. Reuters: China / supply notes

China exposure remains uncertain: NVDA disclosed limited revenue from China despite securing a small license to ship select H200 chips — this keeps upside conditional on geopolitical approvals. Negative Sentiment: Muted market reaction / profit?taking: despite the beat, investors sold into strength — many say the quarter was already largely priced in, so upside requires sustained execution vs sky?high expectations. Reuters: muted reaction

Muted market reaction / profit?taking: despite the beat, investors sold into strength — many say the quarter was already largely priced in, so upside requires sustained execution vs sky?high expectations. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and concentration risk: NVDA trades at a premium; investors worry about a stretched multiple, and a few bearish/neutral views highlight downside if AI capex slows. WSJ: valuation/sentiment

Valuation and concentration risk: NVDA trades at a premium; investors worry about a stretched multiple, and a few bearish/neutral views highlight downside if AI capex slows. Negative Sentiment: Competition & ecosystem risks: AMD, Broadcom and others are accelerating AI offerings; investors flagged rising competitive pressure and customer diversification (e.g., Meta/AMD deals) as a risk to NVDA’s long?term pricing power. Benzinga: competitive risk

Competition & ecosystem risks: AMD, Broadcom and others are accelerating AI offerings; investors flagged rising competitive pressure and customer diversification (e.g., Meta/AMD deals) as a risk to NVDA’s long?term pricing power. Negative Sentiment: Governance / liability flags: notable investor criticism (e.g., Michael Burry) around rising purchase obligations and heavy insider selling added caution for some holders. Finbold: Michael Burry concerns

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

