Western Standard LLC Acquires New Stake in Octave Specialty Group, Inc. $OSG

Western Standard LLC bought a new position in shares of Octave Specialty Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,641,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,029,000. Octave Specialty Group accounts for 6.5% of Western Standard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Western Standard LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Octave Specialty Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSG. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Octave Specialty Group by 65,933.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Octave Specialty Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. LM Asset IM Inc. bought a new position in Octave Specialty Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Octave Specialty Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Octave Specialty Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Octave Specialty Group

In other Octave Specialty Group news, CEO Claude Leblanc purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.59 per share, with a total value of $91,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,033,777 shares in the company, valued at $7,846,367.43. The trade was a 1.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Octave Specialty Group Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSG opened at $5.52 on Friday. Octave Specialty Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $241.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Octave Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Octave Specialty Group from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN lowered Octave Specialty Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Octave Specialty Group

