US Bancorp DE Sells 113,803 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,647 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 113,803 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of Adobe worth $79,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,029,950,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 68.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,939,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,168,000 after purchasing an additional 791,077 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 218.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,073,899 shares of the software company’s stock worth $415,434,000 after purchasing an additional 736,682 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 16.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,407,162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,705,043,000 after purchasing an additional 610,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 185.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 898,408 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $316,913,000 after purchasing an additional 583,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $366.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC set a $302.00 price target on Adobe in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.76.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $259.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.28 and a fifty-two week high of $453.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 30.00%.The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.81 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

