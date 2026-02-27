KeyCorp Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Stock

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $97.00 to $99.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SOLV. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Solventum in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Solventum in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Solventum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Solventum in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Solventum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.55.

Solventum stock opened at $77.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day moving average is $76.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Solventum has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $88.20. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.35.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. Solventum had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Solventum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Solventum will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Solventum declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOLV. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Solventum by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Solventum by 1,482.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Solventum by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,930,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,174,000 after purchasing an additional 96,236 shares during the period. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Solventum during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes.

