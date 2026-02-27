Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $267.88 and last traded at $262.0880, with a volume of 397124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $266.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 19th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.14.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.4%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.47 and its 200-day moving average is $231.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2,575.0% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.