Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) SVP Holly Kriendler Sells 19,007 Shares

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) SVP Holly Kriendler sold 19,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $717,134.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,765. This trade represents a 38.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Holly Kriendler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 26th, Holly Kriendler sold 5,798 shares of Oceaneering International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $216,323.38.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

NYSE:OII opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.99. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $668.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.16 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oceaneering International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oceaneering International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 335.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 255.1% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oceaneering International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oceaneering is cited in a market piece noting the stock reached a 52?week high as part of strength in the NYSE Composite — a technical/momentum signal that can attract momentum investors and support the rally. Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) 52-Week High Reflects Strength In NYSE Composite

Oceaneering is cited in a market piece noting the stock reached a 52?week high as part of strength in the NYSE Composite — a technical/momentum signal that can attract momentum investors and support the rally. Negative Sentiment: Multiple senior executives and a board director executed large open?market sales on Feb. 25–26 (COO Benjamin Laura, SVPs Earl Childress, Holly Kriendler, Jennifer Fremont Simons, Christopher Dyer, and Director Karen Beachy). Collectively these insiders sold roughly 111.7k shares for about $4.2M, with several transactions reducing individual holdings by 20–42%. Large, concentrated insider selling can create near?term downward pressure and raise investor concern over insider conviction, even if some sales are for diversification or liquidity. See one Form 4 filing (Ben Laura) as an example; others were similarly disclosed. SEC Form 4 (Benjamin Laura)

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc is a global provider of engineered services and products primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to aerospace, defense, and commercial diving markets. The company specializes in remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), subsea intervention, and inspection services designed to support exploration, production and maintenance activities in challenging underwater environments. In addition to ROV operations, Oceaneering offers asset integrity solutions, specialized tooling, and intervention equipment for pipelines, risers, and flowlines.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Oceaneering has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

