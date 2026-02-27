Xponance Inc. Sells 8,971 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,446 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,971 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.7% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $91,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Financially Speaking Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus decreased their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Truist Financial set a $424.00 price target on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Home Depot News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $375.02 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $371.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.05. The stock has a market cap of $373.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. This represents a 17.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

