Xponance Inc. Purchases 3,733 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 215,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.0% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $122,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 466,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,233,000 after purchasing an additional 28,331 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 153.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 309,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $175,872,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 88.9% during the third quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3,694.7% during the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 9,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Mastercard from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $685.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $665.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $669.27.

Shares of MA stock opened at $514.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $458.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $546.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $559.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

