TPC Consolidated Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.20 (ASX:TPC)

TPC Consolidated Limited (ASX:TPC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 400.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.
TPC Consolidated Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. The stock has a market cap of $102.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of -0.06.
About TPC Consolidated
