Kingsgate Consolidated Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:KCN)

Kingsgate Consolidated Limited (ASX:KCN – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 147.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 15th.
Kingsgate Consolidated Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77.
About Kingsgate Consolidated
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kingsgate Consolidated
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsgate Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsgate Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.