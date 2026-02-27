Citigroup Raises Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $100.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.39% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on MNST. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.24.
Monster Beverage Stock Up 1.5%
Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Rodney C. Sacks sold 206,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $15,197,433.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $2,199,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 63,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,368.09. This represents a 31.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 508.1% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,338.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates — EPS of $0.51 vs. $0.49 consensus and revenue of $2.10B vs. $2.04B expected; revenue rose ~17.6% YoY, signaling continued top-line momentum. Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Sales and International …
- Positive Sentiment: Core segments showing strength — Monster Energy Drinks sales grew ~19% and Strategic Brands grew ~7.8%; Q4 net profit was reported at $449.2M, underscoring healthy margins and cash generation. Monster Beverage Posts Higher Fourth-Quarter Profit as Energy Drink Sales Rise
- Positive Sentiment: Company commentary and longer-term trends supportive — management highlighted double-digit sales growth and sustained demand in core energy drinks, reinforcing revenue trajectory. Monster Beverage sees double-digit sales growth as core energy drink demand remains strong
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings-call detail available — the full Q4 2025 transcript provides management color on international expansion and channel dynamics for investors digging into guidance and margin drivers. Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary noting upside potential — at least one shop (RBC cited) sees stronger price appreciation ahead, which could support shares if execution continues. Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and limited beat margin — MNST trades at a rich multiple (P/E in the high 40s per public data) and the EPS beat was modest (+$0.02), which may cap near-term upside if investors expect larger beats or guidance upgrades.
Monster Beverage Company Profile
Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company’s product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.
Originally organized around the Hansen’s Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.
