Xponance Inc. Sells 24,301 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 632,194 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 24,301 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,829,684 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,112,336,000 after buying an additional 4,925,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,617,629 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,561,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,824 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,563,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,174,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,773 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 80,298,180 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,798,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,579,378,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Zinsner purchased 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $45.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $45.46 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $54.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average of $37.12. The firm has a market cap of $227.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -568.18, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.