Xponance Inc. Has $24.97 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 224,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $24,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 53.4% during the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $143.77 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.37 and a 52 week high of $157.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 115,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $15,611,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 566,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,504,230. The trade was a 16.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total transaction of $4,324,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 120,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,577,278.72. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 299,280 shares of company stock valued at $42,487,570 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. HSBC boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.72.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

