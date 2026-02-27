Helia Group Limited (ASX:HLI) Announces Final Dividend of $0.83

Helia Group Limited (ASX:HLI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,367.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.
Helia Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.14.
About Helia Group
