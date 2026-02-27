Helia Group Limited (ASX:HLI) Announces Final Dividend of $0.83

Helia Group Limited (ASX:HLI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,367.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Helia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the loan mortgage insurance business primarily in Australia. The company facilitates residential mortgage lending by transferring risk from lenders to lenders mortgage insurance (LMI) providers, primarily for high loan to value ratio residential mortgage loans; and portfolio of seasoned home loans. Helia Group Limited was formerly known as Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited and changed its name to Helia Group Limited in November 2022.

