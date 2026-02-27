Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Posts Earnings Results

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. Bouygues had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 1.88%.

Bouygues Stock Performance

BOUYF stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.26. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $28.54 and a 12-month high of $51.05. The firm has a market cap of $96.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOUYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bouygues currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Bouygues

(Get Free Report)

Bouygues is a diversified French industrial group founded in 1952 by Francis Bouygues and headquartered in Paris. Over decades the company has expanded from its origins in construction into a multi?sector conglomerate, maintaining a significant presence in construction and civil engineering, property development, telecommunications and media. Leadership has remained in the Bouygues family, with Martin Bouygues succeeding the founder and guiding the group through its diversification and international expansion.

The group’s core business activities are organized around several principal subsidiaries and divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.