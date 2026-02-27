Flywire Corporation $FLYW Shares Purchased by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Flywire makes up about 0.3% of Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rock Creek Group LP owned approximately 0.18% of Flywire worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Flywire by 9.0% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,039,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 85,411 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,334,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 462,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 311,448 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire reported a revenue beat (Q4 revenue $157.5M, +34% YoY) and positive EPS vs. year-ago loss — the print and accompanying slide deck/earnings call reinforced momentum.

Management outlined 2026 FX‑neutral revenue growth guidance of 15%–21% while signaling continued EBITDA margin expansion — this supports the growth story and gives investors a path to improving profitability.

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target to $20 and kept an outperform rating — a bullish analyst call that provides upside support versus other downgrades.

Flywire will attend upcoming investor conferences — increases management access to investors but is informational rather than catalytic.

Company published its earnings call transcript and slide deck, helping investors evaluate the quarter and guidance in detail.

Multiple brokers trimmed price targets and set neutral ratings this week (Goldman to $15, UBS to $14, Citi to $13) — these downgrades could cap near-term upside and put downward pressure on the stock.

Flywire disclosed a new risk around proposed U.S. 2025 policy shifts that could reduce international student flows — this specifically threatens the education revenue stream, a material end-market for Flywire.

Unusually large put-option activity (large increase in put purchases) signals some traders are hedging or betting on near-term downside, adding short-term volatility risk.

FLYW stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. Flywire Corporation has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 128.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $105.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $105.56. The firm had revenue of $157.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.96 million. Flywire had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 2.17%.Flywire’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire Corporation will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLYW. Wall Street Zen cut Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Flywire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Flywire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In related news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 16,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $250,508.96. Following the sale, the director owned 234,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,536,154.44. This trade represents a 6.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp bought 25,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $274,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 2,300,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,277,000. This represents a 1.10% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 251,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,477,834 and have sold 38,426 shares valued at $567,215. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corp (NASDAQ: FLYW) is a global payments enablement and software company that specializes in facilitating complex cross-border transactions. Its cloud-based platform streamlines receivables and payer workflows across key verticals including education, healthcare, travel and hospitality, and commercial services. Flywire’s technology integrates with institutional systems to automate payment posting, reconciliation and reporting, aiming to improve the payer experience and accelerate cash flow for its clients.

Founded in 2009 by entrepreneur Iker Marcaide as peerTransfer, the company rebranded as Flywire in 2015.

