Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 16,683 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,683 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.16% of Vertiv worth $89,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 313.7% in the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its position in Vertiv by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 272,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,126,000 after purchasing an additional 71,361 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Vertiv by 272.7% in the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% during the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 100.2% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Vertiv from $200.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $204.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.28.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $259.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 75.99, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $264.86.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

