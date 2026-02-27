BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:HYSA) Short Interest Up 149.9% in February

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:HYSA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,094 shares, an increase of 149.9% from the January 29th total of 4,839 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,685 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 14,685 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYSA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF by 307.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.
BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance
Shares of HYSA opened at $15.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.21. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.30.
BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF Cuts Dividend
BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile
The BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF (HYSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in its own suite of fixed-income products specializing in high-yield USD-denominated corporate bonds. It offers diversified sector exposure and no bond maturity limitations. HYSA was launched on Sep 18, 2023 and is issued by BondBloxx.
