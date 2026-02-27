BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:HYSA) Short Interest Up 149.9% in February

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:HYSA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,094 shares, an increase of 149.9% from the January 29th total of 4,839 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,685 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 14,685 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYSA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF by 307.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYSA opened at $15.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.21. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.30.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF Cuts Dividend

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.0822 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF (HYSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in its own suite of fixed-income products specializing in high-yield USD-denominated corporate bonds. It offers diversified sector exposure and no bond maturity limitations. HYSA was launched on Sep 18, 2023 and is issued by BondBloxx.

