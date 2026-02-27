Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $EYPT Shares Sold by Essex Woodlands Management Inc.

Essex Woodlands Management Inc. trimmed its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the quarter. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 5.0% of Essex Woodlands Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. owned 1.31% of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals worth $15,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EYPT. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,200,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 500.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 199,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 166,243 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 137,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 94,210 shares during the period. Stempoint Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,098,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,599,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,281,000 after acquiring an additional 513,870 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Ramiro Ribeiro sold 42,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $727,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ EYPT opened at $17.86 on Friday. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08.

EYPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EYPT

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of ocular diseases. The company’s proprietary platform centers on sustained-release formulations designed to improve drug delivery to the posterior segment of the eye, addressing conditions that often require repeated intravitreal injections or intensive topical regimens. Eyepoint’s commercial strategy combines in-house sales and marketing capabilities with targeted partnerships to bring its therapies to ophthalmologists and retina specialists across the United States.

Eyepoint’s lead products include YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant indicated for the prevention of relapse in non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye, and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension approved for postoperative inflammation following ocular surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.