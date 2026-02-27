Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCBD) Short Interest Update

Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,773 shares, a growth of 148.3% from the January 29th total of 714 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,141 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,141 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of FCBD stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.71. Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $26.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCBD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after buying an additional 31,221 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF by 281.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 43,705 shares in the last quarter.

About Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF

The Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF (FCBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in 6 to 12 underlying ETFs that hold US investment grade bonds of any maturity. The fund seeks to provide high income consistent with capital preservation. FCBD was launched on Dec 19, 2024 and is issued by Frontier.

