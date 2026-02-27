Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.44 and traded as high as $203.2620. Bombardier shares last traded at $203.2620, with a volume of 14,975 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDRBF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered shares of Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Bombardier in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.44 and a 200 day moving average of $153.61.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion.

Bombardier Inc is a Canadian multinational manufacturer specializing in business aircraft. Founded in 1942 by Joseph-Armand Bombardier and headquartered in Montréal, Québec, the company has evolved from its origins in snow vehicles to a focused aviation enterprise. Today, Bombardier designs, manufactures and markets a range of business jets under the Learjet, Challenger and Global series, serving corporate, government and private customers worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio includes light, mid-size and large-cabin jets, complemented by completion, refurbishment and aftermarket support services.

