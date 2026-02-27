Endurance Exploration Group (OTCMKTS:EXPL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Endurance Exploration Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXPL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0007. Endurance Exploration Group shares last traded at $0.0007, with a volume of 200 shares.

Endurance Exploration Group Stock Up 40.0%

Endurance Exploration Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endurance Exploration Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and recovery of deep-ocean shipwrecks worldwide. The company focuses on aquatic research, survey, inspection, and recovery, as well as maritime contract and consulting services. It also recovers bullion precious metals, numismatic-grade coinage, non-ferrous metals, and other valuable cargos from historic and modern shipwrecks. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Further Reading

