JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 135.80 and traded as low as GBX 135.60. JPMorgan Emerging Markets shares last traded at GBX 135.80, with a volume of 1,680,480 shares trading hands.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 135.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 131.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Emerging Markets

Gain access to the attractive long-term growth potential of emerging markets– Focus on quality, sustainable growth across the market cap spectrum

We aim to maximise total returns by building a diversified portfolio of high quality emerging market companies, both large and small caps, with the potential to deliver sustainable long term growth.

The award winning JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust offers investors access to a high conviction, diversified portfolio of emerging market stocks with a low turnover.

– The trust benefits from the local research expertise of one of the largest and most experienced emerging market investment teams in the industry.

– The trust has maintained a longstanding focus on companies with strong governance, as well as taking into account material environmental and social considerations.

Informed by more than 3,000+ company visits every year, our proprietary stock selection process aims to identify high quality emerging market companies with sustainable business models and robust environmental, social and governance credentials.

