Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,451 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,451 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Alibaba Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 20,764,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,877,000 after acquiring an additional 140,579 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,267,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $597,381,000 after purchasing an additional 390,883 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $527,243,000. Discerene Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 2,985,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $338,584,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,539,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,954,000 after purchasing an additional 245,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Arete Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Macquarie Infrastructure reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Loop Capital set a $140.00 price objective on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $231.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.17.
Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.8%
Shares of BABA opened at $148.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.39. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $95.73 and a 52 week high of $192.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.
Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $34.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.80 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s revenue was up 9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.
More Alibaba Group News
Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Alibaba’s product and monetization push — the company launched the Qwen 3.5 model and a multi-model coding subscription aimed at cloud and developer customers, signaling a clear shift toward AI infrastructure and higher?value cloud revenue. This bolsters the long?term growth narrative beyond e?commerce. Alibaba’s AI Push With Qwen 3.5 Targets Cloud And Developer Growth
- Positive Sentiment: New pricing bundle — Alibaba bundled four AI models under a single plan (a bold pricing move) to simplify go?to?market and accelerate adoption of paid AI services, which could lift ARPU if cloud/AI uptake ramps. BABA Bundles 4 Models Under One Plan
- Positive Sentiment: Regulatory/legal tail?risk eased — analysis argues the Supreme Court ruling on tariffs removes worst?case sanction risk and supports a valuation floor for Chinese e?commerce leaders like Alibaba; institutional support and an approaching earnings report are cited as potential near?term catalysts. The Head Fake: Buying the Chinese Stocks Post-Ruling Dip
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation check after pullback — coverage assessing BABA after a recent share pullback notes the stock looks cheaper versus U.S. cloud peers but that near?term sentiment remains fragile; this is informational rather than an immediate catalyst. Assessing Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) Valuation After Recent Share Price Pullback
- Neutral Sentiment: Nvidia H200 export news — a small US license for some H200 AI accelerators to China was approved but with uncertainties; limited immediate deliveries mean hardware supply for China AI players remains constrained and timing of any benefit to cloud vendors is unclear. Nvidia’s China Window Remains Closed
- Negative Sentiment: Sector contagion from Baidu weakness — multiple reports show Baidu’s profit drop and a sharp market selloff as investors question whether Chinese Big Tech’s AI investments are converting to revenue. That skepticism is spilling over to Alibaba, pressuring multiples for all AI?exposed Chinese names. Why Baidu Stock Is Falling Today
- Negative Sentiment: Broader AI monetization timing risk — commentary about Baidu and other peers highlights a risk that AI investments take longer to monetize than markets expect; that timing uncertainty is a direct reason investors are stepping back from BABA ahead of upcoming earnings. Baidu’s Swift $11 Billion Selloff Shows Struggle to Meet AI Hype
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.
The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alibaba Group
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.