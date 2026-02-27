Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,451 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,451 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Alibaba Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 20,764,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,877,000 after acquiring an additional 140,579 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,267,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $597,381,000 after purchasing an additional 390,883 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $527,243,000. Discerene Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 2,985,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $338,584,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,539,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,954,000 after purchasing an additional 245,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Arete Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Macquarie Infrastructure reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Loop Capital set a $140.00 price objective on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $231.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.17.

Shares of BABA opened at $148.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.39. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $95.73 and a 52 week high of $192.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $34.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.80 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s revenue was up 9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

