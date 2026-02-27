Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 702,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,346 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $107,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,182,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,998,924,000 after buying an additional 5,060,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,974,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,782,873,000 after acquiring an additional 61,168 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,268,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,310,081,000 after acquiring an additional 51,765 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,582,401 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,222,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,102,077,000 after purchasing an additional 133,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock opened at $203.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.50. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.36 and a fifty-two week high of $204.85. The firm has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $181.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.78.

Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off?price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand?name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

