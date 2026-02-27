Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 6,519 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,519 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 455,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,526,000 after buying an additional 115,944 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG opened at $123.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $123.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples, industrials, consumer discretionary, materials, healthcare, financials, information technology, energy, telecommunication services and utilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.