Insider Selling: EQT (NYSE:EQT) EVP Sells $227,474.16 in Stock

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) EVP Sarah Fenton sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $227,474.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,898.22. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

EQT Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $59.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day moving average is $54.76. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. EQT Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.57 and a 1 year high of $62.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 23.59%.The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. EQT’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its position in shares of EQT by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,526,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,105,000 after purchasing an additional 368,748 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in EQT by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,161,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,282,000 after buying an additional 132,741 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in EQT by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,108,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,325,000 after buying an additional 49,714 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 1,286.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 735,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,920,000 after acquiring an additional 682,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in EQT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 587,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on EQT from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Capital One Financial increased their target price on EQT from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

Trending Headlines about EQT

Here are the key news stories impacting EQT this week:

Q4 earnings beat and dividend — EQT reported stronger-than-expected EPS and announced a quarterly dividend (annualized $0.66). The results and cash-return signal support near-term valuation and income investor interest.

Analyst upgrades and higher targets — Multiple firms (e.g., TD Cowen, Capital One adjustments noted in recent coverage) have raised price targets or ratings, lifting sentiment and providing upward catalyst for the stock.

Long-term value narrative — Articles highlighting EQT as a value/natural-gas play and showing multi-year investor returns add retail/long-term interest (style-score and performance stories).

Institutional positioning — Recent filings show modest new stakes and portfolio moves; 90%+ institutional ownership suggests moves by large holders will matter more than retail flows.

Insider selling — Multiple officers (CAO Todd James, EVP Sarah Fenton) sold shares totaling millions of dollars in late Feb; large insider sales can weigh on sentiment even if for diversification or tax reasons.

Abandoned Oxford Biomedica bid — EQT walked away from its proposed takeover of Oxford Biomedica after proposals were rejected; loss of potential M&A growth or diversification could be viewed negatively by some investors.

About EQT

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) is a U.S.-based energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company concentrates its upstream operations in the Appalachian Basin, producing from major shale formations including the Marcellus and Utica. EQT’s primary product is natural gas, with production activities supported by associated liquids and conventional gas assets where applicable.

In addition to drilling and well development, EQT operates and coordinates the infrastructure and commercial activities necessary to bring gas to market.

