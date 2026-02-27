The Character Group (LON:CCT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 242.87 and traded as high as GBX 246. The Character Group shares last traded at GBX 240.80, with a volume of 61,311 shares.

The Character Group Stock Down 1.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of £41.55 million, a P/E ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 242.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 267.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.

Get The Character Group alerts:

The Character Group (LON:CCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 5.59 EPS for the quarter. The Character Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 14.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Character Group plc will post 14.7856377 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

The Character Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Hamun Shah purchased 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 239 per share, for a total transaction of £8,675.70. Also, insider Kirankumar Premshand Shah sold 17,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 239, for a total value of £40,914.41. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Character Group plc is the largest independent toy company based in the United Kingdom. We design, manufacture and distribute a wide range of toys, games and playthings. Many of our products feature or are based on popular film, television, comic and digital characters, reproduced under licence from the brand owners. The principal markets for our products are our home territories of the UK and Scandinavia but our penetration into other international territories is growing, particularly in the USA and other parts of the EU.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Character Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Character Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.