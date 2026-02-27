iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Stock Holdings Raised by Bear Mountain Capital Inc.

Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,343 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 9.0% of Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $26,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,233,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $516,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.92 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

