Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Director Sells $189,480.00 in Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $189,480.00. Following the sale, the director owned 130,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,178,421.73. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GLPI opened at $48.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.49. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $52.24.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.24% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $407.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.060-4.110 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.22%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GLPI shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.50 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.95.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,873,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,470,000 after purchasing an additional 156,042 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 667.7% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 142,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 124,236 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company’s core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

