Buska Wealth Management LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF $VAW

Buska Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Materials ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Buska Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Buska Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $242.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.90. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $161.43 and a 52-week high of $245.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.06.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries. Included within this sector are companies that manufacture chemicals, construction materials, glass, paper, forest products, and related packaging products, as well as metals, minerals, and mining companies, including producers of steel.

