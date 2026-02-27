Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 148,989 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Close Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,989 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $33,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson in the third quarter worth $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its position in McKesson by 104.3% during the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.00, for a total transaction of $179,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,605. The trade was a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $816.18, for a total transaction of $225,265.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,096.24. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,143 shares of company stock worth $1,046,070. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $966.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $880.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $983.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $943.50.

McKesson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting McKesson this week:

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $973.59 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $619.48 and a fifty-two week high of $977.27. The firm has a market cap of $119.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $865.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $803.36.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $106.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 338.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.03 EPS. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

