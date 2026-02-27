Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 148,989 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Close Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,989 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $33,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson in the third quarter worth $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its position in McKesson by 104.3% during the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.00, for a total transaction of $179,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,605. The trade was a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $816.18, for a total transaction of $225,265.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,096.24. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,143 shares of company stock worth $1,046,070. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
McKesson News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting McKesson this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results showed revenue and operating profit ahead of expectations and management set FY?2026 EPS guidance (38.80–39.20), reinforcing upward revisions to earnings expectations and investor confidence. A Look At McKesson (MCK) Valuation After Strong Earnings And Growing Analyst Optimism
- Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target to $1,050 (from $960) and kept an Overweight rating, signaling continued analyst support that can attract additional fund buying. Barclays Boosts McKesson (MCK) Price Target, Says Shares Likely to Stay in Favor
- Positive Sentiment: Large institutional inflows have been a key technical driver this year; “big money” accumulation is cited as a reason for the stock’s strong multi?month run and elevated relative performance. See How Institutional Inflows Make McKesson Fly
- Positive Sentiment: Shares reached an all?time high, reinforcing momentum and likely triggering additional momentum/quant buying and headline attention. McKesson stock hits all-time high at 972.06 USD
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage consensus is constructive (e.g., a “Moderate Buy” consensus from brokerages), but valuation metrics (P/E ~28, strong YTD gains) are noted — suggesting upside is supported but the stock could be sensitive to any guidance hiccups or macro shocks. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages
McKesson Stock Performance
NYSE:MCK opened at $973.59 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $619.48 and a fifty-two week high of $977.27. The firm has a market cap of $119.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $865.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $803.36.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $106.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 338.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.03 EPS. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.
The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.
