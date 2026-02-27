SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $305.75.

Several analysts recently commented on SAP shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut SAP from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,728,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,577,793,000 after acquiring an additional 179,550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SAP by 58.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,650,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $805,992,000 after purchasing an additional 973,779 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its position in SAP by 130.9% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,357,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,325 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SAP by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,560,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,113,000 after purchasing an additional 49,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,498,000 after buying an additional 83,349 shares in the last quarter.

SAP stock opened at $204.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $189.22 and a fifty-two week high of $313.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.22.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.92%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SAP will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company’s name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP’s product portfolio spans on?premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in?memory database and platform.

