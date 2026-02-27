Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 11,150 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,150 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.06% of Dell Technologies worth $53,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 95.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 33,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 16,488 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 24,493.8% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 411,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,402,000 after acquiring an additional 410,271 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 637.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 19,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 16,711 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,060,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 273,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,990,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Egon Durban sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total transaction of $9,806,520.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,172,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,935,755.36. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of DELL opened at $121.52 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $168.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.74 and a 200-day moving average of $131.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 234.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.