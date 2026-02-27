PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 894,582 shares, an increase of 152.6% from the January 29th total of 354,127 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,816,325 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,816,325 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PDI stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.66.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $0.2205 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 76,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Bensler LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 232,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 27,231 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 117,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE: PDI) is a closed-end management investment company advised by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (“PIMCO”), one of the world’s largest fixed-income asset managers. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, PDI seeks to deliver attractive monthly income and capital appreciation by allocating across a broad array of global fixed-income markets.

The fund employs a dynamic, multi-sector approach, investing in a diversified mix of investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds, bank loans, emerging-market debt, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and U.S.

