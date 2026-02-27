PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 894,582 shares, an increase of 152.6% from the January 29th total of 354,127 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,816,325 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,816,325 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of PDI stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.66.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $0.2205 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE: PDI) is a closed-end management investment company advised by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (“PIMCO”), one of the world’s largest fixed-income asset managers. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, PDI seeks to deliver attractive monthly income and capital appreciation by allocating across a broad array of global fixed-income markets.
The fund employs a dynamic, multi-sector approach, investing in a diversified mix of investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds, bank loans, emerging-market debt, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and U.S.
