Rock Creek Group LP Increases Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 71.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide makes up 0.3% of Rock Creek Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Rock Creek Group LP owned about 0.07% of Euronet Worldwide worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $581,000. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 79.4% in the third quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 57,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 25,326 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 16,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $932,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $70.93 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $64.34 and a one year high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.99.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.570-11.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world’s largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

