NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 576,662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,789 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of NXP Semiconductors worth $131,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 375.6% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NXPI opened at $232.23 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52-week low of $148.09 and a 52-week high of $256.36. The stock has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.770-3.170 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $225.48 per share, with a total value of $50,733.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 11,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,554.76. This trade represents a 1.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $524,791.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,714.05. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $292.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.67.

View Our Latest Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP’s offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.