Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $169.39 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,711,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,049 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.21% of Mondelez International worth $169,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 966.7% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 180.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $59.94 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.93. The company has a market capitalization of $76.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.06.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,174,952. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e?commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

Featured Stories

