Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125,856 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 36,811 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.21% of EOG Resources worth $126,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 323 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.
EOG Resources Trading Down 1.2%
Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $121.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.74. The stock has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.49. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.59 and a 12-month high of $132.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
EOG Resources Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Scotiabank set a $123.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.85.
EOG Resources News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company set a $4.5B free?cash?flow target for 2026 with guidance for ~5% oil growth and ~13% total production growth — supportive for long?term cash generation and returns. EOG outlines $4.5B free cash flow target for 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat consensus ($2.27 vs $2.20) and reported a big jump in oil?equivalent volumes — evidence of operational execution that supports margins and returns. EOG Q4 Earnings Beat
- Positive Sentiment: Board approved a quarterly dividend of $1.02 (annualized yield ~3.3%), which supports income investors and shareholder returns. Dividend announcement / related coverage
- Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research raised its price target to $140 and kept an Outperform rating — a bullish read that signals upside from some sell?side analysts. Wolfe Research raises PT to $140
- Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $125 but maintained a Neutral rating — a modest endorsement that signals limited near?term upside per the bank. JPMorgan raises PT to $125
- Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating, describing a balanced risk?reward profile — reinforces the mixed analyst backdrop. Morgan Stanley Hold commentary
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue for Q4 missed Street forecasts (~$5.64B vs. ~$5.8B expected) and management cited softer crude realizations and some cost pressure — the top?line miss likely explains some selling pressure. Q4 revenue miss and price/cost commentary
- Negative Sentiment: Reports note a $6.5B capex plan and mixed signals on near?term production cadence (some coverage says production held at Q4 levels), which could temper free?cash?flow timing and investor sentiment. OGJ: capex plan and production cadence
Insider Activity at EOG Resources
In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 61,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685,125. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
EOG Resources Company Profile
EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand?alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.
