Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125,856 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 36,811 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.21% of EOG Resources worth $126,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 323 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $121.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.74. The stock has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.49. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.59 and a 12-month high of $132.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Scotiabank set a $123.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.85.

EOG Resources News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 61,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685,125. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand?alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

