Generali Investments Management Co LLC Sells 2,837 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Generali Investments Management Co LLC lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,723,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,607,453,000 after buying an additional 335,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,476,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,103,167,000 after acquiring an additional 108,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,765,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 122,990 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,797,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,822,000 after purchasing an additional 415,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,595,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $888,900,000 after purchasing an additional 80,527 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $290.41 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $303.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 95.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.39%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, EVP Axel Beck sold 4,223 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.22, for a total transaction of $1,225,599.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,083.58. This trade represents a 42.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 167,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.93, for a total value of $48,685,680.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,282,792.38. The trade was a 39.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $272.92.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

