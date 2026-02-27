Generali Investments Management Co LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Generali Investments Management Co LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 57.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,811 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,184 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Collier Financial acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Walmart from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Argus upgraded Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Tigress Financial set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $9,430,445.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 402,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,772,492.88. This represents a 15.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 10,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,214,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 108,294 shares in the company, valued at $13,153,389.24. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 242,487 shares of company stock worth $29,369,548 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:WMT opened at $124.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.91. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $134.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.The business had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

