N-able (NYSE:NABL) & Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Free Report) and N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Eightco and N-able’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eightco -21.43% -91.96% -19.64% N-able -3.33% 3.17% 1.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eightco and N-able, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eightco 0 0 0 0 0.00 N-able 1 3 4 0 2.38

Institutional & Insider Ownership

N-able has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 72.99%. Given N-able’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe N-able is more favorable than Eightco.

12.9% of Eightco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of N-able shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Eightco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of N-able shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Eightco has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, N-able has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eightco and N-able”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eightco $43.87 million 0.08 $710,000.00 ($3.02) -0.39 N-able $511.43 million 1.63 -$17.03 million ($0.09) -49.78

Eightco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than N-able. N-able is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eightco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

N-able beats Eightco on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eightco

Eightco Holdings Inc. provides inventory management and corrugated custom packaging solutions in North America and Europe. It manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. The company was formerly known as Cryptyde, Inc. and changed its name to Eightco Holdings Inc. in April 2023. Eightco Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Easton, Pennsylvania.

About N-able

N-able, Inc. provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow. In addition, the company offers remote monitoring and management solutions provide MSP partners with visibility and insights into the availability and performance of their customers' networks, infrastructure, devices and applications through a centralized dashboard; data protection as-a-service solutions, such as backup and disaster recovery for servers, virtual machines, workstations, files, data, and key cloud-based applications, as well as multi-tenant platform and secure remote delivery architecture. Further, it offers security services through patch management, endpoint security, managed detection and response, web protection, e-mail security, and archiving and vulnerability assessment solutions. Additionally, the company engages in professional services automation, automation and scripting management, password management policies and reporting, and analytics. N-able, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

