Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.
ALGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $36.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -459.63 and a beta of 1.63. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $43.86.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $229.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.78 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc (NASDAQ: ALGM) is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance power and sensing integrated circuits. The company focuses on semiconductor solutions that enable precise motion control, energy-efficient power management and robust sensing in a wide range of applications. Allegro’s product portfolio includes Hall-effect magnetic sensors, current and position sensing ICs, motor driver and controller devices, and power management components.
Allegro MicroSystems serves major automotive, industrial and consumer markets worldwide.
