Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $141.98 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,101,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,771 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.20% of Fiserv worth $141,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,252,260,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,781,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,148,000 after buying an additional 807,916 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,506,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,486,000 after acquiring an additional 39,036 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,921,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,128,000 after acquiring an additional 109,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 34.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,641,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,478,000 after acquiring an additional 680,743 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ FISV opened at $61.89 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CFO Paul M. Todd bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $1,060,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,111.73. This represents a 228.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman purchased 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.19 per share, with a total value of $499,201.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 61,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,599.15. The trade was a 14.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Fiserv

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Peoples Group partnership to build Canada’s next?generation payments platform — expands Fiserv’s instant?payments footprint and access to Canadian rails, supporting revenue growth in payments. Peoples Group Teams with Fiserv

Peoples Group partnership to build Canada’s next?generation payments platform — expands Fiserv’s instant?payments footprint and access to Canadian rails, supporting revenue growth in payments. Positive Sentiment: New product rollouts: INDX real?time USD settlement for digital asset firms and an integrated government payments solution (with Can/Am) — signals new revenue streams and tech differentiation in high?growth real?time and digital?asset payments niches. Activist Pressure and Instant?Payments Bets

New product rollouts: INDX real?time USD settlement for digital asset firms and an integrated government payments solution (with Can/Am) — signals new revenue streams and tech differentiation in high?growth real?time and digital?asset payments niches. Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital reiterated a Buy rating with an $85 price target after Fiserv beat Q4 results — provides analyst support for upside and a visible bullish voice on the stock. RBC Capital Reiterates Rating

RBC Capital reiterated a Buy rating with an $85 price target after Fiserv beat Q4 results — provides analyst support for upside and a visible bullish voice on the stock. Positive Sentiment: Short interest declined ~14.8% in February to ~14.26M shares (?2.7% of float) — reduces short pressure and can lessen downside gamma in the near term.

Short interest declined ~14.8% in February to ~14.26M shares (?2.7% of float) — reduces short pressure and can lessen downside gamma in the near term. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call option buying (?43,453 calls) — indicates speculative or hedged bullish positioning ahead of catalysts.

Unusually heavy call option buying (?43,453 calls) — indicates speculative or hedged bullish positioning ahead of catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Activist investor Jana Partners is pressing for portfolio streamlining and sharper focus on core banking/payments — could unlock value if management follows through, but also raises execution and restructuring uncertainty. Activist Pressure and Instant?Payments Bets

Activist investor Jana Partners is pressing for portfolio streamlining and sharper focus on core banking/payments — could unlock value if management follows through, but also raises execution and restructuring uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Articles framing Fiserv as a turnaround story highlight potential upside if execution improves, but are opinion pieces rather than new fundamentals. Seeking Alpha Turnaround Thesis

Articles framing Fiserv as a turnaround story highlight potential upside if execution improves, but are opinion pieces rather than new fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Truist cut its price target from $71 to $65 and moved to a Hold — reduces near?term analyst upside and may weigh on sentiment among more conservative investors. Truist Lowers Price Target

Truist cut its price target from $71 to $65 and moved to a Hold — reduces near?term analyst upside and may weigh on sentiment among more conservative investors. Negative Sentiment: Broyhill Asset Management disclosed selling Fiserv due to “lack of analyzability” — a notable institutional exit that could signal concerns among some value managers. Broyhill Sold Fiserv

Broyhill Asset Management disclosed selling Fiserv due to “lack of analyzability” — a notable institutional exit that could signal concerns among some value managers. Negative Sentiment: B. Riley lowered expectations for Fiserv — another voice trimming outlook that adds to mixed analyst views and could cap near?term momentum. B. Riley Lowers Expectations

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Fiserv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research raised Fiserv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.74.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

