JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 426,642 Shares of APi Group Corporation $APG

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,386,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426,642 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.33% of APi Group worth $47,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in APi Group by 73.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 75,490 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in APi Group by 30.9% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in APi Group during the second quarter valued at $2,101,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $45.12 on Friday. APi Group Corporation has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $46.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of -59.63 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 3.70%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of APi Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on APi Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on APi Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on APi Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APi Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 3,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $118,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $277,060. This trade represents a 75.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis Lambert sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $983,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,977.08. The trade was a 57.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates and company highlights: APi reported $0.44 EPS (above consensus $0.40) and $2.12B revenue (above estimates) with 13.8% YoY revenue growth and record 2025 results, supporting sentiment around recurring revenue and margin progress. BusinessWire: APi Group Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Q4 results beat estimates and company highlights: APi reported $0.44 EPS (above consensus $0.40) and $2.12B revenue (above estimates) with 13.8% YoY revenue growth and record 2025 results, supporting sentiment around recurring revenue and margin progress. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher targets: Several firms (UBS, Citi, RBC, Barclays, Truist) raised price targets and maintained buy/overweight/outperform stances, lifting consensus upside and likely fueling buying momentum. Benzinga: analyst coverage

Analyst upgrades and higher targets: Several firms (UBS, Citi, RBC, Barclays, Truist) raised price targets and maintained buy/overweight/outperform stances, lifting consensus upside and likely fueling buying momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/market-note: APi hit a 52-week high, drawing attention from momentum and retail-driven flows; that can amplify moves following positive news but isn’t a fundamental driver by itself. Zacks: APi Hits Fresh High

Technical/market-note: APi hit a 52-week high, drawing attention from momentum and retail-driven flows; that can amplify moves following positive news but isn’t a fundamental driver by itself. Negative Sentiment: Near-term guidance softer than street: Management gave Q1 revenue guidance below consensus (roughly $1.9B–$2.0B vs. ~ $2.1B street estimate as reported), which is a headwind for near-term growth expectations and could cap upside if execution slips. Earnings slide deck / press materials

Near-term guidance softer than street: Management gave Q1 revenue guidance below consensus (roughly $1.9B–$2.0B vs. ~ $2.1B street estimate as reported), which is a headwind for near-term growth expectations and could cap upside if execution slips. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale: SVP Louis Lambert sold 22,000 shares at ~ $44.71 (substantially reducing his stake). Insider selling can be interpreted as a minor negative signal, though it may be for personal liquidity rather than company-specific concerns. SEC Form 4

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

