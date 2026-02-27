Canadian Banc (TSE:BK) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.48 and traded as high as C$14.69. Canadian Banc shares last traded at C$14.64, with a volume of 284,144 shares.

Canadian Banc Stock Up 0.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$717.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.18.

About Canadian Banc

The Companys investment objectives are (i) to provide holders of Preferred Shares with cumulative preferential floating rate monthly cash dividends at a rate per annum equal to the Prime Rate plus 0.75%, with a minimum annual rate of 5.0% and a maximum annual rate of 7.0% (ii) to provide holders of Class A Shares with regular floating rate monthly cash distributions targeted to be at a rate per annum equal to the Prime Rate plus 2.0%, with a minimum targeted annual rate of 5.0% and a maximum targeted annual rate of 10.0% and (iii) to return the original issue price to holders of both Preferred Shares and Class A Shares at the time of the redemption of such shares on December 1, 2012.

