Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:AGGA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:AGGA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,494 shares, a growth of 223.3% from the January 29th total of 3,246 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,148 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 12,148 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:AGGA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares during the quarter. Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC owned 8.44% of Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.36.

Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a $0.1142 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

EA Series Trust – Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Empowered Funds, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC and Astor Investment Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests directly and through other funds in U.S. Treasuries and other debt securities issued by the U.S. Government and its agencies and instrumentalities, corporate bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, municipal bonds, and high-yield bonds.

