Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD Position Lifted by Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP

Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for approximately 9.9% of Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $42,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 79.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Bank of America raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $144.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.30. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.13. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $167.19.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.64%.Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company’s core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

